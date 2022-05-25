UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions - Poll

Support among US public for sanctions against Russia is seriously receding as Americans view the restrictive measures to be worsening the US economy, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Support among US public for sanctions against Russia is seriously receding as Americans view the restrictive measures to be worsening the US economy, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed on Tuesday.

The poll found that 45% of US adults think the United States' most important priority is sanctioning Russia but 51% said they believe the United States should be focused on limiting the damage to the troubled US economy.

This new poll marks a change in US public opinion since March, when an earlier poll showed that 55% percent of Americans believed the United States should prioritize sanctioning Russia.

Over the last several months, Americans have been facing recording breaking gasoline prices and the highest inflation in four decades amid shortages of some commodities - a situation that was initially induced by the coronavirus pandemic measures but then exacerbated by the comprehensive Western sanctions against Russia, according to economists.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans support the United States playing a minor role in the Ukraine conflict and only 21 percent of the US public has a great deal of confidence in President Joe Biden's ability to handle the conflict in the Eastern European country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

1 hour ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

1 hour ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

1 hour ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

1 hour ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

2 hours ago
 Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approv ..

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.