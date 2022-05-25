Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions - Poll

Support among US public for sanctions against Russia is seriously receding as Americans view the restrictive measures to be worsening the US economy, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Support among US public for sanctions against Russia is seriously receding as Americans view the restrictive measures to be worsening the US economy, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed on Tuesday.

The poll found that 45% of US adults think the United States' most important priority is sanctioning Russia but 51% said they believe the United States should be focused on limiting the damage to the troubled US economy.

This new poll marks a change in US public opinion since March, when an earlier poll showed that 55% percent of Americans believed the United States should prioritize sanctioning Russia.

Over the last several months, Americans have been facing recording breaking gasoline prices and the highest inflation in four decades amid shortages of some commodities - a situation that was initially induced by the coronavirus pandemic measures but then exacerbated by the comprehensive Western sanctions against Russia, according to economists.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans support the United States playing a minor role in the Ukraine conflict and only 21 percent of the US public has a great deal of confidence in President Joe Biden's ability to handle the conflict in the Eastern European country.