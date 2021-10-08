UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Americans Support Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination For School Children - Poll

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:21 PM

More than a half of adults in the United States support introducing a mandate to vaccinate children 12 years of age or older who are willing to attend public schools in person, a new poll by Politico and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health revealed on Friday

Fifty-four percent of Americans are in favor of a vaccine mandate for school children and this level of support has remained almost unchanged since June when 50% said they were in favor, according to a press release accompanying the poll.

Democrats and Republicans have different views regarding mandating vaccinations.

Almost three quarters of Democrats and only 28% of Republicans say they would support a mandate, the release said.

At the same time, adults in households with children aged 12-17 are split in their attitude toward the measure and 49% of respondents said they would agree with such a mandate, the release also said.

The poll also showed that almost two thirds of African-Americans, 59% of Latinos and 51% of Whites support mandating vaccinations for schools, the release added.

The poll was conducted between September 28-October 3 among a representative sample of 1,008 US adults via telephone, according to the release.

