Over Half Of Americans Think US Democracy In Danger - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:23 PM

A year after the infamous events of January 6 at the US Capitol, more than half of Americans believe that democracy in the United States is going through hard times and is in danger, a new Suffolk poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A year after the infamous events of January 6 at the US Capitol, more than half of Americans believe that democracy in the United States is going through hard times and is in danger, a new Suffolk poll revealed on Tuesday.

A total of 83% are worried about the future of the American democracy, with 51% of those being very worried and 32% saying they are somewhat worried, the poll results showed. Notably, this opinion is shared among Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

But the poll also found that Democrats and Republicans have completely different views of the January 6 events, with 85% of the former calling the protesters "criminals" and two-thirds of the latter saying, "they went too far, but they had a point.

Similarly, nearly 90% of Democrats view the work of the House Committee investigating the January 6 events as important, while nearly 80% of Republicans call it a waste of time, according to the poll results.

Over 70% of Americans still think US democracy is weaker than it was four years ago, the same number of people who said so a year ago, the poll found.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters over phone on December 27-30.

