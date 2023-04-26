UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Americans Would Back Bans On Apps From 'Hostile' Foreign Countries - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Over Half of Americans Would Back Bans on Apps From 'Hostile' Foreign Countries - Poll

Over half of Americans would support a federal ban on an app from a "hostile" country or a "hostile" US-based company, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Over half of Americans would support a Federal ban on an app from a "hostile" country or a "hostile" US-based company, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.

The figures are 60% and 52%, respectively.

When it comes to bans on social media apps in general, only 28% said they would support such a decision either in their state or nationwide, according to the poll.

A relatively large share of Americans said they would consider moving to another area if their home state issued a ban on apps they regularly used.

"One in 4 adults said they would consider moving if the state they lived in issued a ban on an app that they regularly used," the poll said.

TikTok users are more likely to consider it, with 37% saying they definitely or probably would consider it.

Fifty-six percent of adults believe app stores should be held responsible for enforcing restrictions, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted on April 19-22 among 2,200 US adults.

Earlier this month, Montana became the first US state to ban TikTok amid concerns about its privacy policies and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Related Topics

China Social Media Company Montana April From Government Share

Recent Stories

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' M ..

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

8 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Re ..

Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Recycling Reform Stalled, Data H ..

8 minutes ago
 Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Base ..

Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Bases - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassa ..

US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassador in Yerevan

8 minutes ago
 KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation ..

KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation during expected rains

8 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.