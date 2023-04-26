Over Half of Americans Would Back Bans on Apps From 'Hostile' Foreign Countries - Poll

Over half of Americans would support a federal ban on an app from a "hostile" country or a "hostile" US-based company, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Over half of Americans would support a Federal ban on an app from a "hostile" country or a "hostile" US-based company, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.

The figures are 60% and 52%, respectively.

When it comes to bans on social media apps in general, only 28% said they would support such a decision either in their state or nationwide, according to the poll.

A relatively large share of Americans said they would consider moving to another area if their home state issued a ban on apps they regularly used.

"One in 4 adults said they would consider moving if the state they lived in issued a ban on an app that they regularly used," the poll said.

TikTok users are more likely to consider it, with 37% saying they definitely or probably would consider it.

Fifty-six percent of adults believe app stores should be held responsible for enforcing restrictions, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted on April 19-22 among 2,200 US adults.

Earlier this month, Montana became the first US state to ban TikTok amid concerns about its privacy policies and alleged ties to the Chinese government.