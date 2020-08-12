UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of Beirut Health Facilities 'non-functional': WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Over half of Beirut health facilities 'non-functional': WHO

More than half of Beirut's healthcare facilities are "non-functional" following last week's deadly portside explosion, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :More than half of Beirut's healthcare facilities are "non-functional" following last week's deadly portside explosion, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, "we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional," said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.

More Stories From World

