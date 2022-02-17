UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of British Think Johnson Performing Badly As Prime Minister - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Fifty-four percent of people in the UK think Boris Johnson has performed badly as the country's prime minister since 2019 to date, while 29% said he has done a good job, according to an Ipsos UK poll released on Thursday

The survey conducted online last week among 2,038 adults ages 18-75 showed that Johnson's ratings have fallen 13 points compared to February, 2021, when 41% disagreed with the way he was running government.

It also showed that 56% of the public support Conservative lawmakers forcing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, following revelations that he and his staff attended a series of parties at his official residence on Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The data continues to show Boris Johnson's personal poll ratings weakening, with a majority of Britons now saying he has done a bad job as Prime Minister and a majority supporting the concept of Conservative MPs triggering a vote of no-confidence in his leadership," Ipsos UK politics director Keiran Pedley said.

The UK prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.

An internal probe into the parties found that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" on Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."

The London Metropolitan Police have launched their own investigation into the social events held at the prime minister's residence.

