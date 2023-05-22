Over Half of Britons Believe Brexit Was Wrong Move - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A majority of Britons believe that the UK's decision to leave the European Union was a mistake, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Monday.

According to the survey, 56% of respondents said that it was a wrong move to leave the European Union. Conversely, 31% think that voting for Brexit was the right thing.

At the same time, 62% of the survey participants called Brexit "more of a failure," whereas only 9% consider it "more of a success." A further 20% described it as neither, with the remaining 9% answering "don't know."

Moereover, 72% of respondents say that the UK government is handling Brexit badly.

The YouGov poll was conducted among 2,009 adults on May 17-18.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK voters opted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union.