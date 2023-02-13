UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Britons, Canadians Say US Race Relations 'Poor' Or 'Terrible' - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 09:11 PM

More than half of the population in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia consider race relations in the United States to be "poor" or "terrible," a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) More than half of the population in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia consider race relations in the United States to be "poor" or "terrible," a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Monday.

"Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia - all of which hold a trifecta of high development, majority-white populations and majorities of native English speakers - are the most negative about US race relations, possibly due to higher consumption of US media and news," a release on the poll, which was conducted in 17 countries, said.

Canadians have the most negative impression of race relations in the United States, with 9% considering the situation "excellent or good," 57% saying it is "poor or terrible" and 18% saying it is "fair," the release said.

In the United Kingdom, 55% of the citizens characterized the situation concerning race relations in the United States as "poor or terrible," 15% as "fair" and 10% called it "good or excellent," the release said.

Majority of Australians, or 55%, said race relations in the United States are "poor or terrible" and only every tenth resident described it as "excellent or good" while 18% said they consider it "fair," the release said.

By contrast, 35% of respondents in Indonesia and 29% in Poland said they positively view race relations in the United States, the release also said.

"In 14 of the 17 countries surveyed, the share of adults who say people with darker skin are treated worse by ordinary people in the United States than in their own countries exceeds the share who say such people are treated better or about the same," the release added.

The poll took place in several parts between October and December 2022 among a representative sample of 1,000 adults in each of the 17 surveyed countries.

