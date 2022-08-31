UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Britons In Favor Of Holding General Election Before Year-End - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Over Half of Britons in Favor of Holding General Election Before Year-End - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) More than half of Britons are in favor of holding a general election in the country before the end of this year after the new prime minister takes office, according to an Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

The survey showed that 51% of UK citizens are in favor of holding a general election this year despite the change of the prime minister, while only 20% opposed the initiative. Some 24% of respondents refused to give a definite answer.

Majority, or 46% of those who voted in favor of the elections see the need for new measures amid the crisis in the country, 39% see the need for a change of government and 38% say that the public should be more involved in political decision making.

"Whoever the new Prime Minister is come September, the public aren't going to be giving them time to settle in, with half already calling for a General Election and even more Conservative voters wanting one than not," Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive at Ipsos, said.

The survey was conducted among 2,164 British citizens aged 18-75. Interviews were conducted online on August 5-8.

On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

The next general election is scheduled to take place no later than January 28 of 2025.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom January May July August September 2019 Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

5 minutes ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

5 minutes ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

5 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitati ..

Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Kayani

5 minutes ago
 US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid ..

US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan's Flood Response ..

5 minutes ago
 Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's c ..

Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's collective attention: Antonio G ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.