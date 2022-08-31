Over Half of Britons in Favor of Holding General Election Before Year-End - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) More than half of Britons are in favor of holding a general election in the country before the end of this year after the new prime minister takes office, according to an Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

The survey showed that 51% of UK citizens are in favor of holding a general election this year despite the change of the prime minister, while only 20% opposed the initiative. Some 24% of respondents refused to give a definite answer.

Majority, or 46% of those who voted in favor of the elections see the need for new measures amid the crisis in the country, 39% see the need for a change of government and 38% say that the public should be more involved in political decision making.

"Whoever the new Prime Minister is come September, the public aren't going to be giving them time to settle in, with half already calling for a General Election and even more Conservative voters wanting one than not," Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive at Ipsos, said.

The survey was conducted among 2,164 British citizens aged 18-75. Interviews were conducted online on August 5-8.

On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

The next general election is scheduled to take place no later than January 28 of 2025.