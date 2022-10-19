Over Half of Britons Support Resignation of UK Prime Minister Truss - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Some 53% of Britons are in favor of the resignation of the current UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, an Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the poll, 20% of respondents opposed the resignation of Truss.

Only 13% of respondents believed that Truss could win the next election, while 78% considered it unlikely, the poll said.

Such figures in the survey are close to those recorded in public opinion polls before the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In early July, his removal was supported by 59% of UK citizens, with 22% against.

At the same time, 74% of Britons do not trust the economic plan of the Conservatives, even after the appointment of a new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, the poll added. Thirty-five percent of respondents believe that Hunt will not change the situation in the country's economy.

Only 12% of Britons believe that the economy is in a good state, while 86% say the opposite, the poll said, adding that 80% of respondents say that the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the economic policies of the Tories are to blame for the current economic problems.

The Truss administration has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who had to step down last Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, the pound fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Truss' resignation would not solve the problems in the country amid media reports that some Tories were considering persuading Truss to step down.