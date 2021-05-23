UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of Canadians Got At Least One Coronavirus Vaccine Shot - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) More than half of Canada's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the CP24 television channel reports.

The coronavirus immunity milestone was reached on Saturday when health authorities announced that over 20.6 million vaccine doses had been administered across Canada.

More than 19 million people received one shot, while 1.6 million have been fully vaccinated. Thus, according to CP24, 50.01 percent of the Canadian population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Canada has approved four vaccines against COVID-19: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Canada has more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 25,000.

