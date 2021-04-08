Over Half of Central Africans Need Humanitarian Assistance - MINUSCA

Over a half of the Central African Republic's population need humanitarian assistance and protection, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Over a half of the Central African Republic's population need humanitarian assistance and protection, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik.

"More than half of the population (2.8 million people) are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. 1.9 million people are in acute need. In the last five years, there have never been as many people in humanitarian need in car as there are today," he said.

The UN official said he expected the warring parties to understand the role of humanitarian workers in the impoverished country and guarantee their freedom of movement.

"I do believe that the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all people in need across CAR is a collective responsibility, which deserves adequate contributions from the international community, "he added.

The UN refugee agency estimates that 742,000 people had been forced out of their homes as of late February, the highest number since 2014 and an increase of 19 percent since October. From mid-December to mid-March, 336,000 people were newly displaced because of election-related violence and 115,000 people fled to neighboring countries.