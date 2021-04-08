UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Central Africans Need Humanitarian Assistance - MINUSCA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

Over Half of Central Africans Need Humanitarian Assistance - MINUSCA

Over a half of the Central African Republic's population need humanitarian assistance and protection, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Over a half of the Central African Republic's population need humanitarian assistance and protection, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik.

"More than half of the population (2.8 million people) are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. 1.9 million people are in acute need. In the last five years, there have never been as many people in humanitarian need in car as there are today," he said.

The UN official said he expected the warring parties to understand the role of humanitarian workers in the impoverished country and guarantee their freedom of movement.

"I do believe that the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all people in need across CAR is a collective responsibility, which deserves adequate contributions from the international community, "he added.

The UN refugee agency estimates that 742,000 people had been forced out of their homes as of late February, the highest number since 2014 and an increase of 19 percent since October. From mid-December to mid-March, 336,000 people were newly displaced because of election-related violence and 115,000 people fled to neighboring countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Car Central African Republic February October All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Show biz stars, intellectuals receive COVID-19 jab ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence in murder case

2 minutes ago

OHCHR Confirmed Child in Donbas Died Died of Combi ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens injured in clashes at far-right Madrid rall ..

2 minutes ago

CDA retrieves 200 kanal land at Humak

4 minutes ago

Sahiwal-Samundri expressway on cards: Governor Pun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.