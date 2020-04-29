UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of COVID-19 Patients Treated With Remdesivir Recover In 2 Weeks - Report

Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) More than half of nearly 400 severely ill novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients treated with Remdesivir recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals within 14 days in the latest clinical trial, which appeared to confirm the anti-viral drug's effectiveness, the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences said in a report on Wednesday.

"Patients in the study who received Remdesivir within ten days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than ten days of symptoms," the report said. "By Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late."

Trial results sent stocks soaring, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index opening up more than 500 points, indicating that investors considered the Remdesivir report more important than news the US economy contracted at 4.8 percent annual rate during the first three months of the year.

The trial's 397 participants had evidence of pneumonia and reduced blood oxygen levels, but had not been placed on ventilators to aid breathing.

One group was given Remdesivir for five days and a second group received the drug for ten days, to determine which dosing protocol was more effective. Seven participants in the study died and the report did not detail the status of the remaining patients.

Some 64.5 percent of patients in the five-day group and 53.8 percent of patients in the ten-day group were discharged from the hospital by day 14 of the trial - indicating that the shorter dosing period was most effective and that available stockpiles of medicine could treat more people than initially expected.

Gilead plans to enroll 5,600 patients - including patients on ventilators - in another trial of Remdesivir at 180 trial sites around the world, including sites in the United States, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Remdesivir was originally developed as a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication to treat Ebola patients in Africa.

