Over Half of Croatian Adults Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than half of Croatia's adult population has received vaccines against COVID-19, Health Minister Vili Beros said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) More than half of Croatia's adult population has received vaccines against COVID-19, Health Minister Vili Beros said on Friday.

"We have reached 50% of the vaccinated adult population.

Thanks to everyone who became a part of these positive statistics, the Croatian government and those who conduct immunization on the spot and provided the maximum accessibility of vaccine," the minister wrote on Twitter.

About 1.69 million Croatians have received the first shot against the coronavirus, while 1.5 million have undergone the full vaccination.

Croatia has so far registered over 368,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,925 deaths caused by the disease. Vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca are registered for use.