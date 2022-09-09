PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) More than half of Czech citizens do not trust the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, a survey conducted for the Czech Radio by the Median research agency showed on Friday.

To the question about confidence in the government, 55% of Czechs answered negatively, with a third of the respondents saying they "definitely" did not trust official Prague, while 22% said they "rather" did not trust it, according to the poll.

At the same time, 18% of respondents confirmed their full or partial confidence in the work of the Cabinet, while 9% could not determine their position.

Answering the question about satisfaction with the government's measures against rising energy and food prices, 45% of respondents said they were "definitely" dissatisfied, and 26% were "rather" dissatisfied, that is, 71% expressed their negative attitude to the measures.

Only 3% of citizens are "completely" satisfied with the government's activities, and 19% of respondents are "rather" satisfied. Another 7% found the question difficult to answer.

According to the poll, people aged 45-59, ordinary voters of opposition parties, are most critical of the government's work.

This survey was conducted from September 6-7 among 1,100 citizens of different gender, age, level of education and social status. Statistical error was not specified.