Over Half of DDoS Attacks on Russian Government Carried Out From US - Lawmaker Klimov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) More than half of DDoS attacks on Russian government agencies are conducted from the territory of the United States , a senior Russian upper house lawmaker said Thursday.

"DDoS attacks, amounting to billions, on our sensitive system related to state security .

.. More than half of these attacks are carried out from the United States, these data has been confirmed by UN experts," Andrei Klimov, chairman of the Federation Council's temporary committee for the protection of state sovereignty, said at a meeting of the commission's working group.