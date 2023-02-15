WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) More than half of registered Democrats want Biden to refrain from running for president in 2024, which makes Biden less popular with the Democrats than Trump is with Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

52% of Democrats polled said that Biden should not seek a second term, compared to 40% of Republicans who don't want Trump to run again, according to the poll, which tallied responses from nearly 4500 adults between February 6 and February 13 of this year.

Though both Biden and Trump garnered the highest percentages with respective polled party members, neither of the potential candidates grabbed enough support from a majority of voters, with Biden taking 35% of the votes from Democrats and Trump 43% of votes from Republicans, according to the poll.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor and rumored Republican presidential contender, was the voters' second-favorite with 31% while former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley both received single-digit support, the poll showed.

For the Democrats things are far less defined, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg receiving 13%, 12%, and 10% of the votes, respectively, the poll showed.

President Joe Biden has yet to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, but is currently expected to run unopposed in the Democratic primaries.