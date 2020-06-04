UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Expected Voters Say Likely To Support Amending Russian Constitution - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

More than 60 percent of Russian citizens planning to vote on the constitutional amendments say they will likely support changing Russia's basic law, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) said on Thursday, citing its latest survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) More than 60 percent of Russian citizens planning to vote on the constitutional amendments say they will likely support changing Russia's basic law, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) said on Thursday, citing its latest survey.

The poll was conducted on June 2, with 1,600 randomly chosen respondents being polled by phone.

According to the results, 61 percent say they are likely to vote for the amendments, while 21 percent feel inclined to vote against them.

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes.

The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were approved by the Constitutional Court on March 16. Originally, they were planned to be put to a nationwide vote in late April but was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote has since been rescheduled for July 1. The amendments, already approved by parliament, will zero out the incumbent president's term tally, among other reforms.

