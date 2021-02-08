UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of French Trusts EU Rather Than National Gov't To Handle Vaccinations - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over Half of French Trusts EU Rather Than National Gov't to Handle Vaccinations - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) More than half of French citizens confide in the European Union's guidance rather than the national authorities when it comes to the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, a Harris Interactive/Euros Agency poll showed, as cited by the Politico media outlet.

According to the pollster, 52 percent of those surveyed chose to put their trust in the bloc rather than the French state regarding the management of coronavirus vaccinations, and 45 percent of the French spoke in favor of their government on this matter.

Additionally, the poll also revealed that concerning the handling of immunizations, 80 percent of the respondents said they confided in health professionals, 69 percent put trust in local health administrations, 63 percent chose the World Health Organization as a reliable authority and 50 percent said they trusted pharmaceutical companies better than the state.

According to the poll, 77 percent of those surveyed were concerned about the ongoing vaccination campaign in France, which was launched on December 27, 2020, but has fallen back due to vaccine shipment delays.

To date, France has authorized three coronavirus vaccines, the first developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech, the second made by Moderna, and the third from AstraZeneca and Oxford.

The poll was conducted online from January 26-28 among 1,017 respondents.

Related Topics

World France European Union Oxford January December 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

9 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

41 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

42 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

43 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.