Over Half of French Unfavorable to Third Coronavirus Lockdown Perspective - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The major half of French citizens regard another strict nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as an undesirable perspective, a poll by the Elabe research institute for BFMTV published on Wednesday showed.

According to the poll, 52 percent of those surveyed oppose the tough stay-at-home regime similar to a two-month lockdown last spring, an initiative rumored to be mulled by the government amid the continuous active circulation of the disease across France. The cabinet is due to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the poll noted that 48 percent of the respondents were against the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions and the lockdown pattern similar to this in November 2020.

The indicators showed the deterioration of the attitude of the French nation toward the lockdown initiatives since March 2020, when over 90 percent of the respondents supported the general stay-at-home order from the government, and 67 percent of the French nationals were in favor of the introduction of the second lockdown in late October 2020, which lasted until December 15 and then was replaced with a night curfew across the country.

Regarding the latter, the poll said that 49 percent of the respondents voted against such a measure. Additionally, it showed that 93 percent of those surveyed would comply with a third lockdown.

The broadcaster also cited Elabe institute president Bernard Sananes, who noted that the new lockdown perspective was mainly supported by people from the over-50-year age group, and opposed by those under the age of 50.