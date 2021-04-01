Over Half of German Citizens Ready to Be Vaccinated With Sputnik V - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) More than a half of German citizens - 57 percent - have expressed readiness to be inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus if it is approved for use in the European Union and Germany, a poll conducted by the Forsa institute for the RTL media group shows.

According to the pollster, the share of those ready to be vaccinated with Sputnik V in Germany stood at 45 percent in early February.

The poll also indicates that 69 percent of Germans want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but 44 percent do not want to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca drug. As many as 10 percent want to wait some time before the vaccination and 8 percent do not want to do that at all.

The poll involved 1,001 respondents, the statistical accuracy stands at three percent.