UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of German Citizens Ready To Be Vaccinated With Sputnik V - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:00 AM

Over Half of German Citizens Ready to Be Vaccinated With Sputnik V - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) More than a half of German citizens - 57 percent - have expressed readiness to be inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus if it is approved for use in the European Union and Germany, a poll conducted by the Forsa institute for the RTL media group shows.

According to the pollster, the share of those ready to be vaccinated with Sputnik V in Germany stood at 45 percent in early February.

The poll also indicates that 69 percent of Germans want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but 44 percent do not want to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca drug. As many as 10 percent want to wait some time before the vaccination and 8 percent do not want to do that at all.

The poll involved 1,001 respondents, the statistical accuracy stands at three percent.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Germany February Media All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

4 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

4 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

4 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

3 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.