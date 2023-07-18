Over Half of German Hospitals Suffered Financial Losses in 2022 - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Every other German hospital was unprofitable in 2022, especially those publicly-owned, and only about a quarter of them made profits, a survey conducted by German consultancy Roland Berger found on Tuesday.

The company surveyed the managers of the 600 largest hospitals in Germany.

"While about a third of the facilities made profits in 2021, more than half of the hospitals (51%) suffered losses in 2022, primarily many public medical institutions. Only about a quarter of the facilities finished 2022 with profits," a company said.

The poll found that 51% of hospital managers expected a sharp decline in the number of hospitals in the next 10 years.

About 1,900 clinics are currently working in Germany, and this number is expected to fall to 1,250 by 2030. Mangers expect that the situation can improve only after 2028, when advanced digital technologies are introduced into the healthcare system.

In October 2022, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned that the energy crisis and high inflation, as well as a decline in the number of medical personnel, could lead to the closure of a large number of hospitals. The German Health Ministry is preparing a reform of pay in hospitals.