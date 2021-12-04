Over Half of Germans Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

As many as 53% of Germans favor introducing a federal lockdown as a new wave of infections inundates the country, a YouGov poll ordered by newspaper Die Welt found

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) As many as 53% of Germans favor introducing a Federal lockdown as a new wave of infections inundates the country, a YouGov poll ordered by newspaper Die Welt found

However, 38% of respondents were against such measures, and 8% more were uncertain, die Welt said.

German health authorities have detected a spike in infections across the country, with more than 70,000 new cases registered daily since the latter half of November. On Thursday, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced new restrictions for unvaccinated citizens, saying that only those immune to COVID-19 will have an access to non-essential businesses, and cultural and recreational venues.

Those in favor of the full lockdown are mostly people over 55, as they made up 63% of all those who supported restrictive measures. Meanwhile, most people from 25 to 34 years old would not like to face the COVID-19 lockdown, and 47% of them reflected the position in the survey.

Furthermore, nearly 60% of Germans do not believe that the country will be able to get the pandemic under control next year, but 28% are positive that Germany will cope with this challenge.

The poll was carried out from November 30 until December 2 and involved 2,049 people.

As of Thursday, 57.3 million German citizens are fully vaccinated, which is almost 69% of the population.