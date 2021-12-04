UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Germans Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:43 PM

Over Half of Germans Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

As many as 53% of Germans favor introducing a federal lockdown as a new wave of infections inundates the country, a YouGov poll ordered by newspaper Die Welt found

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) As many as 53% of Germans favor introducing a Federal lockdown as a new wave of infections inundates the country, a YouGov poll ordered by newspaper Die Welt found

However, 38% of respondents were against such measures, and 8% more were uncertain, die Welt said.

German health authorities have detected a spike in infections across the country, with more than 70,000 new cases registered daily since the latter half of November. On Thursday, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced new restrictions for unvaccinated citizens, saying that only those immune to COVID-19 will have an access to non-essential businesses, and cultural and recreational venues.

Those in favor of the full lockdown are mostly people over 55, as they made up 63% of all those who supported restrictive measures. Meanwhile, most people from 25 to 34 years old would not like to face the COVID-19 lockdown, and 47% of them reflected the position in the survey.

Furthermore, nearly 60% of Germans do not believe that the country will be able to get the pandemic under control next year, but 28% are positive that Germany will cope with this challenge.

The poll was carried out from November 30 until December 2 and involved 2,049 people.

As of Thursday, 57.3 million German citizens are fully vaccinated, which is almost 69% of the population.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel November December All From Million

Recent Stories

SCCI president condemns lynching incident

SCCI president condemns lynching incident

4 minutes ago
 Three held, liquor seized in faisalabad

Three held, liquor seized in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Ajaz claims record 10-for but India ..

New Zealand's Ajaz claims record 10-for but India on top in second Test

4 minutes ago
 Qawwali Night held at Arts Council to keep art ali ..

Qawwali Night held at Arts Council to keep art alive

4 minutes ago
 82 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

82 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

4 minutes ago
 Prices of tickets for upcoming matches between Pak ..

Prices of tickets for upcoming matches between Pakistan and West Indies

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.