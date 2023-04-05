Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Germans Oppose Further Rule Of Traffic Light Coalition - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Over Half of Germans Oppose Further Rule of Traffic Light Coalition - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Over the half of Germans do not want the country to be further governed by the ruling coalition of the social democrats (SPD), liberals (FDP) and The Greens (Die Gruenen), also known as the traffic light coalition, a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild newspaper said on Wednesday.

Respondents were asked whether they would like to see further rule of the traffic light coalition at the Federal level in Germany. Thus, 55% said they did not support such a prospect, and only 30% gave a positive answer. At the same time, over a half of the voters (51%) of the ruling coalition still want to see Germany to be governed by it. Thus, 61.5% and 65.3% of the social democrats' and greens' voters currently support the coalition government, while liberals' supporters are much more skeptical, according to the poll. The survey also indicated that the absolute majority of opposition parties' voters wants the dissolution of the coalition.

"At the moment, the majority of Germans oppose the traffic light coalition. It does not matter whether it is the heating debate, migration or transport policy, the traffic light coalition does not seem to represent the interests of the people," INSA pollster Hermann Binkert said.

Additionally, 41% of the respondents also expect the premature dissolution of the incumbent government, at the same time, the same number of people have the opposite opinion.

The traffic light coalition was formed following the 2021 German parliamentary elections. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Olaf Scholz won the elections with 25.7% of votes, the FDP and the Greens received 11.5% and 14.8% respectively.

The poll was conducted among 2,007 people between March 31 and April 3.

Related Topics

German Traffic Germany Same March April Democrats Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

6 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

1 hour ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.