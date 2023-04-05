Over Half of Germans Oppose Further Rule of Traffic Light Coalition - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Over the half of Germans do not want the country to be further governed by the ruling coalition of the social democrats (SPD), liberals (FDP) and The Greens (Die Gruenen), also known as the traffic light coalition, a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild newspaper said on Wednesday.

Respondents were asked whether they would like to see further rule of the traffic light coalition at the Federal level in Germany. Thus, 55% said they did not support such a prospect, and only 30% gave a positive answer. At the same time, over a half of the voters (51%) of the ruling coalition still want to see Germany to be governed by it. Thus, 61.5% and 65.3% of the social democrats' and greens' voters currently support the coalition government, while liberals' supporters are much more skeptical, according to the poll. The survey also indicated that the absolute majority of opposition parties' voters wants the dissolution of the coalition.

"At the moment, the majority of Germans oppose the traffic light coalition. It does not matter whether it is the heating debate, migration or transport policy, the traffic light coalition does not seem to represent the interests of the people," INSA pollster Hermann Binkert said.

Additionally, 41% of the respondents also expect the premature dissolution of the incumbent government, at the same time, the same number of people have the opposite opinion.

The traffic light coalition was formed following the 2021 German parliamentary elections. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Olaf Scholz won the elections with 25.7% of votes, the FDP and the Greens received 11.5% and 14.8% respectively.

The poll was conducted among 2,007 people between March 31 and April 3.