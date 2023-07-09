BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) More than half of Germans are in favor of Ukraine's accession to NATO, while around a third oppose it, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by German news agency dpa.

A total of 55% of respondents supported Ukraine's joining the bloc, with 42% favoring the country's accession only after the end of the conflict. A further 13% of those sampled said they were in favor of Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO amid the ongoing hostilities.

As many as 29% of Germans indicated they were fundamentally against Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

The number of respondents and other details of the survey were not specified.

Ukraine applied for a fast-tracked membership in NATO in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the bloc was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away, chiefly due to Ukraine's active involvement in an armed conflict.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, Stoltenberg said that the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."