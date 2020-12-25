UrduPoint.com
Fifty-seven percent of Germans have concerns about possible side effects of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a YouGov poll for the dpa news agency

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Fifty-seven percent of Germans have concerns about possible side effects of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a YouGov poll for the dpa news agency.

With two days left before the start of vaccination campaign in Germany, the findings show that the two-thirds of respondents said they are ready to get a COVID-19 shot.

Thirty-two percent want to receive it as soon as possible, while another 33 percent prefer to wait and see first.

A total of 19 percent do not want to get vaccinated, and a further 16 percent are still undecided.

The poll was carried out from December 21-23 among 2,035 people.

Germany is set to start vaccination on December 27. Those aged over 80, residents and staff of care homes and frontline medical personnel are the first in line to receive a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

