Over Half of Japanese Critical of Kishida Cabinet - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Over 50% of the Japanese are unimpressed with the job performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, a poll published Sunday by Kyodo news agency showed.

The phone survey was conducted over the weekend. It found that support rate for Kishida's cabinet dropped to 33.1% in November from 37.

6% a month before, while the disapproval rating rose past 50% for the first time since Kishida took in October last year.

A slip in approval ratings below 30% may trigger a snap vote and is therefore seen as dangerous for a prime minister in Japan.

Kishida's government has been under fire from voters over rising inflation and not enough action on cutting ties to a contentious South Korean sect that forced his economy minister to step down last month. A brewing party funding scandal ousted his internal minister this week.