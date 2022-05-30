Over Half of Japanese Support Doubling Military Spending - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 50% of Japanese citizens have backed the government's proposal to raise defense spending to 2% of the national gross domestic product (GDP), in line with NATO standards, a poll carried out by Japanese newspaper Nikkei showed on Monday

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party voiced the idea of raising defense spending to 2% of GDP in late April. On May 23, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told US President Joe Biden that Tokyo wanted to "significantly increase" military expenditures amid rising tensions in the region.

Nikkei's poll found that 56% of the Japanese support the increase in defense spending, while 31% oppose it. The proportion was about 50%-to-50% in a similar poll taken in April.

The majority of respondents also agreed that Japan needs to have a "second-strike" or a retaliatory strike capability in a 60%-to-30% vote. An earlier poll worded this as a "preemptive strike capability against missile bases of an enemy."

The pollster telephoned a random pool of 935 people from May 27-29.