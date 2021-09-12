TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The number of people who received both doses of coronavirus vaccine in Japan has exceeded 50% of the country's total population, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, told the NHK broadcaster on Sunday.

"The number of fully vaccinated people has exceeded 50% of the total population. If we maintain the current rate of vaccination, we can expect that more than 60% of the population will receive two doses by the end of this month," Nishimura said.

Japan launched its nationwide immunization campaign in mid-February. As of now, three vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna ” are authorized for use.