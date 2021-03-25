Over Half of Likely US Voters Support Biden Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A slim majority of American voters approves of President Joe Biden's management of the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Thursday.

"[Fifty-three percent] 53 percent of likely US voters approve of President Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 35 percent who Strongly Approve. Forty-four percent (44 percent) of voters disapprove of how Biden is handling the pandemic, including 29 percent who Strongly Disapprove," a press release explaining the poll said.

As with most polls, the results reflect the US political divide, with political polarization, with Biden winning approval from 79 percent of Democrat voters, the release said.

On the Republican side 68 percent they "disapprove" Biden's pandemic strategy, including 50 percent who "strongly disapprove." Just 28 percent said they approved, the release added.

Over 130 million Americans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, about 100 million in Biden's first two months in office. Biden plans to set a new goal of inoculating 200 million Americans in his first 100 days on the job - double his original target, according to media reports.