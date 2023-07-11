Open Menu

Over Half Of Moldovan Citizens Opposed To Country's Current Political Course - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Moldova's current political course is supported by only 35.7% of Moldovan citizens and opposed by 53.1%, a poll conducted by the country's Center of Sociological Investigations and Marketing Research (CBS-AXA) showed on Tuesday.

Another 11.2% were unable to give a definitive answer.

"The only time when the share of those saying that the country was moving in the right direction slightly exceeded the number of those who believed the republic was following the wrong path had been recorded in Moldova in 2005. The majority has always said that the direction is wrong," sociologist Vasile Cantarji told a briefing on the poll's results.

The poll was carried out from June 13-28 among 1,120 people aged over 18. The margin of error stands at 3%.

