Over Half Of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Over Half of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) More than 50% of Moldova's residents are against joining NATO, according to the results of an opinion poll conducted by Association of Sociologists and Demographers published on Monday.

Moldova's NATO membership is supported by 26.4%, while 52.7% suggest Moldova should not join the alliance. Over 10% said they would skip voting, 4.3% were indefinite on the issue; the rest 6.

5% don't know what NATO stands for.

According to the Moldovan Constitution, the republic is non-aligned with a neutral status. In 1994, Moldova joined Partnership for Peace, implying military cooperation between NATO and non-members. Today, NATO Liaison Office and Information and Documentation Centre on NATO operate in Chisinau.

The survey was conducted from June 21 to July 2, among 1,181 respondents from 85 localities. Margin of error equals 3%.

