CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) More than 50% of Moldovans believe the government is leading the nation in the wrong direction, a poll by Moldovan data analysis company date Inteligente (iData) showed on Friday.

Asked to assess the government's course of national development, 55.6% of respondents criticized it, 35.6% supported it, 7.5% were undecided and 1.3% declined to respond.

The poll was held from November 5-15 among 1,060 respondents. The margin of error was 2.9%.

Moldova's government has been accused of failing to cope with the economic crisis, as inflation has been on an upward curve for months and surpassed the historic 34% year-on-year in October.

The government has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.

Mass opposition protests erupted in Moldova regularly over the summer and the fall.

Numerous polls have shown that around 60% of Moldova's population doubt the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans have been shown to be disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% have supported a change of government.