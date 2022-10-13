Over Half of Moldovans Oppose Reunification With Romania, Accession to NATO - Poll

Over a half of the Moldovans would not support the country's reunification with Romania, and 60% oppose its accession to the NATO, a poll conducted by the CBS-Research center for sociological research showed on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Over a half of the Moldovans would not support the country's reunification with Romania, and 60% oppose its accession to the NATO, a poll conducted by the CBS-Research center for sociological research showed on Thursday.

If a referendum on Moldova's reunification with Romania was held on October 23, 39.7% of the respondents said they would support the move, while 51.8% said the country should remain independent, according to the poll. Another 1.6% said they would not partake in such a plebiscite, and 6.9% of the respondents were undecided.

About 60% of the Moldovan residents do not support the country's accession to the NATO, the poll also showed.

The survey was conducted from September 29 - October 11 by the CBS-Research at the request of the Institute for Development of Social Initiatives (IDIS) among 1,066 people. The margin of error is estimated at 3%.

Moldova is a neutral country according to its constitution but has been cooperating with the NATO since 1994 within the alliance's so-called Partnership for Peace program. On June 23, the heads of state and government of the European Union approved Moldova's candidate status for joining the bloc along with Ukraine at their summit in Brussels.