UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of People In Their 30s In England Got At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose - NHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Over Half of People in Their 30s in England Got at Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose - NHS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Over 50% of people in their 30s in England have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in just over two weeks since the start of the vaccine rollout to their age group, the National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday.

"More than five million appointments have been made and 53% of people aged 30-39 have received at least one dose since the programme, the biggest in NHS history, began opening up to the age group on May 13," the NHS said.

At the same time, the NHS is asking all those aged 50 and over as well as those who are in a risk group to get the second dose of their vaccine as soon as possible as the country battles the Indian variant of the virus.

The figures come after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggested that the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be shortened to eight weeks from the previous 12.

According to NHS England, 600,000 people have been asked to rearrange their second shot appointment to an earlier date.

In total, over 39 million people across the UK have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with some 24.9 million fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

India Same United Kingdom May Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces participation criteria for &#039; ..

57 minutes ago

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

1 hour ago

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

2 hours ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.