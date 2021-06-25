UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of People In Western Nations, Australia Trust WHO's Probe On COVID Origin - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Between 51% and 69% of people in six European countries, the US, and Australia say the World Health Organization is transparent in reporting on the origins of COVID-19, a poll published by Morning Consult on Friday showed.

The global health body is most trusted in the Netherlands (69%), the UK (64%) and Germany (63%). In Spain, Australia, the US, France and Italy, the number of people who believe the WHO in the matter ranges from 51% to 60%.

In Europe and Australia, the survey was conducted from June 10-17 among 1,000 people aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 3%. In the US, 2,200 adults were polled June 4-7, with a margin of error +/-2%.

In March, the World Health Organization released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The report concluded that the leak of COVID-19 from a laboratory was very unlikely. According to the experts, the new type of the coronavirus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

However, a US intelligence report revealed that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill with respiratory infections similar to COVID-19 in November of 2019, a month before China officially reported any cases, which sparked new rumors around the origins of the deadly virus. US President Joe Biden consequently ordered the intelligence community to probe the leak theory.

