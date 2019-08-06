Over Half of Russian Citizens Fear Nuclear War - Poll

Fifty-two percent of Russians fear the spark of nuclear warfare, and 84 percent of the population is not aware of the location of the closest bomb shelter, a fresh poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Fifty-two percent of Russians fear the spark of nuclear warfare, and 84 percent of the population is not aware of the location of the closest bomb shelter, a fresh poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 33 percent of the respondents are "somewhat concerned," 14 percent are "very concerned" and 5 percent feel constant fear with regard to the prospects of nuclear war. Meanwhile, 46 percent of respondents said they had no such concerns.

Asked whether they knew of any time when nuclear weapons were used during military conflicts, 72 percent of respondents responded in the affirmative, 21 percent said there had been no such cases, and 7 percent provided no answer.

As many as 79 percent of respondents believed that no one would survive in a nuclear conflict even if there were enough bomb shelters and food stocks. In addition, 71 percent said they either did not know where the closest bomb shelter was located or thought that it did not exist, while 13 percent claimed they knew of such shelters but not their locations.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik poll was conducted on July 3 among 1,600 adults with the margin error not exceeding 2.5 percent.