Over Half of Russians Consider Emigration Morally Unacceptable - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Fifty-one percent of Russian nationals believe that moving to another country is a manifestation of dishonesty and lack of patriotism, with the absolute majority of respondents not willing to emigrate, a fresh study by the VCIOM pollster showed on Monday.

"In general, every second Russian believes that emigration is a dishonest, unpatriotic act (51 percent)," the VCIOM survey said, adding, that 82 percent of those surveyed were not willing to move abroad for permanent residence.

The majority of young respondents aged between 18 to 34 said it is not important where you live as long as the country is comfortable for living.

VCIOM added that only 16 percent of the respondents would emigrate abroad and the reasons behind such a move would be the higher standard of living in other countries, dissatisfaction with the Russian government's current policy, various legislative aspects, higher levels of social security, stability and medicine.

However, the survey said that out of 16 percent of respondents prone to moving abroad only 11 percent were "serious" about their intentions.

The survey also said that respondents who considered a perspective of moving abroad "unacceptable" were mostly aged over 34.