UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Russians Do Not Think George Floyd Protests Caused By Racism - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

Over Half of Russians Do Not Think George Floyd Protests Caused by Racism - Poll

More than half of Russians do not consider racial discrimination to be the main reason for the civil unrest across the United States following the death in custody of George Floyd, according to a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation, published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) More than half of Russians do not consider racial discrimination to be the main reason for the civil unrest across the United States following the death in custody of George Floyd, according to a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation, published on Friday.

On May 25, Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the United States and in other countries.

Respondents in Russia were asked whether racism was the main reason for the protests, or if it was something else. Fifty-three percent chose the latter option, while 29 percent selected the former, and 17 percent could not answer.

Among the age groups, people aged 31-45 were most likely to pick the second response. When broken down by education, 62 percent of those with university degrees were most likely to say that the protests were motivated by reasons other than racism, more than in any other education group.

The poll was conducted by phone from June 19-21, with 1,000 people surveyed.

Related Topics

Police Education Russia Died Man George Minneapolis United States May June From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Strata

16 minutes ago

Poll Shows 59% Russian Citizens Have Confidence in ..

2 minutes ago

Urals Trades in Northwest Europe at Premium of $2. ..

2 minutes ago

AC inspects petrol pumps

2 minutes ago

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 409, ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Japan's Claims: Russia Has Right to Con ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.