Over Half Of Russians Say They Feel Anxious - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The level of anxiety among Russians over the past week reached 52%, while 42% said they felt calm, a Public Opinion Foundation poll said on Friday.

A week earlier, 57% of respondents said they were anxious, 5% more than this week, the poll showed.

Last week, 38% of respondents said they were calm.

According to the poll, 6% found it difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from December 22-25 among 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia with a margin of error not exceeding 3.6%.

