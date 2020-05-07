UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

Over Half of Russians to Honor Fallen WWII Heroes With Minute of Silence on May 9 - Poll

More than half of Russians plan to commemorate the fallen heroes of World War II with a minute of silence on May 9, while another 40 percent will be remembering their family members who fought against Nazism, a fresh survey revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) More than half of Russians plan to commemorate the fallen heroes of World War II with a minute of silence on May 9, while another 40 percent will be remembering their family members who fought against Nazism, a fresh survey revealed.

"Despite the self-isolation regime and the cancellation of the public celebration of the Victory Day on May 9, Russian nationals will be celebrating Victory Day," the survey conducted by the official stopcoronavirus.rf website said.

Respondents were offered to choose between four options, namely the participation in the Immortal Regiment march online; remembering those who fought against Nazism; a family dinner; place a frame with a St.

George ribbon over their profile picture on social media; and commemorating the fallen heroes of the war with a minute of silence.

"The majority of respondents, 55-58 percent, chose the minute of silence, which will be held across Russia at 07:00 p.m. [16:00 GMT] on May 9. Nearly 40 percent of respondents will be remembering their family members who took part in the war. About 30 percent will gather for a family dinner. About 15 percent will take part in the Immortal Regiment march online, and nearly 10 percent will put a St. George ribbon on their profile photo on social media," the survey read.

The survey was conducted among 13,700 people via the Vkontakte social network and Telegram messenger.

