Over Half of S.Korean, Japanese Citizens Negatively Assess Bilateral Ties - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Nearly 55 percent of South Korean and Japanese nationals believe that the current state of bilateral relations is very or relatively bad, apparently due to wartime labor and other issues, media reported on Thursday, citing a fresh poll.

The poll obtained by the NHK broadcaster was jointly conducted by Japan-based Genron NPO and South Korean think-tank East Asia Institute among 1,000 respondents in each country from September through early October.

According to the broadcaster, this figure was down 8.8 points from results released in June 2019.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July 2019 when a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Imperial Japan.

The tensions further escalated after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of chemicals widely used by South Korea's electronics industry. Additionally, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.

In September, Japan's recently appointed prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, expressed hope for "forward-looking" relations with Seoul.