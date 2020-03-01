UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Slovaks Take Part In Parliamentary Vote - Central Election Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:10 AM

Over Half of Slovaks Take Part in Parliamentary Vote - Central Election Committee

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The turnout at the Saturday parliamentary election in Slovakia, which appears to have the ruling and opposition parties running close, was over 50 percent, according to the chairman of the country's Central Election Committee, Eduard Barany.

"At 23:00 [21:00 GMT on Saturday] the last polling stations closed, the participation of the population in the election was rather high this time - over 50 percent on average, in some areas the turnout surpassed 60 percent. Over 14 parties and movements competed for 150 mandates," Barany told journalists.

According to Slovakia's central statistical office, the ruling party, Direction-Social Democracy (Smer) was coming ahead in the election after 1.

5 percent of the votes were counted. Smer had 25 percent of the votes, while opposition movement Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) had 19.8 percent of the votes.

After 9 percent of the votes were counted, the statistical office said that OLANO was winning with 22.7 percent of the votes, while Smer had 22.1 percent.

According to a Focus exit poll, OLANO has 25.8 percent of the votes, coming ahead of the ruling party.

A Focus survey published before the two-week campaign blackout showed that the opposition bloc could win a constitutional majority in Slovakia's parliament and unseat Smer.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Democracy Slovakia Opposition

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

3 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

5 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

5 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

5 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

5 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.