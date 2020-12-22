Over Half of UK Citizens Consider Brexit Wrong Decision - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) More than half of UK citizens, 51 percent, believe that withdrawing from the European Union was a mistake, and even some respondents that voted for Brexit have changed their mind since the 2016 referendum, according to a poll conducted by YouGov and released on Tuesday.

The findings showed that 40 percent of UK citizens believed that Brexit was the right decision amid the approaching end of the transition period on December 31.

In total, 88 percent of Britons who voted to remain in the EU and 11 percent of those who backed withdrawal at the referendum now believe that Brexit was a wrong decision. At the same time, eight percent of remain voters and 82 percent of Brexit supporters said that abandoning the bloc was the right decision.

Since YouGov has conducted surveys on the matter, the share of respondents among leave voters who think that Brexit was the right decision has dropped from 94 percent. The pollster said that the overall proportion of those who believe that Brexit was the right decision has been gradually falling over the past four years.

The latest poll was conducted from December 15-16.

In June 2016, 51.8 percent of UK citizens voted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1 percent of those who voted for London to stay in the union.