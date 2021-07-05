UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Ukrainians Disapprove Of President Zelenskyy's Job - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over Half of Ukrainians Disapprove of President Zelenskyy's Job - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) More than half of Ukrainians disapprove of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's performance, a fresh poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed on Monday.

"A total of 52.7% do not approve of the performance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 34.1% approve," the pollster said in a statement, adding the rest of the respondents did not give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted among 2,031 people from June 22-29 through online interviews in all of Ukraine, except parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Kiev. The margin of error is under 3.3%.

A similar survey by Ukrainian political sociology company Socis in April showed that only 12% of Ukrainians approved of Zelenskyy's job as the country's head, while 30.4% disapproved. Some 54% said there are both positive and negative results.

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Job Luhansk Donetsk Kiev April June All From

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

43 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

58 minutes ago

ENOC Group renews agreement with Meisheng Investme ..

1 hour ago

RTA rolls out training of delivery bike drivers

2 hours ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

2 hours ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.