MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) More than half of Ukrainians disapprove of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's performance, a fresh poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed on Monday.

"A total of 52.7% do not approve of the performance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 34.1% approve," the pollster said in a statement, adding the rest of the respondents did not give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted among 2,031 people from June 22-29 through online interviews in all of Ukraine, except parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Kiev. The margin of error is under 3.3%.

A similar survey by Ukrainian political sociology company Socis in April showed that only 12% of Ukrainians approved of Zelenskyy's job as the country's head, while 30.4% disapproved. Some 54% said there are both positive and negative results.