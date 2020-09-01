Over Half of Ukrainians Distrust President Zelenskyy - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Almost 55 percent of Ukrainians surveyed this month said they did not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a poll by the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting showed on Monday.

As many as 54.7 percent of 2,031 Ukrainians sampled from August 19-27 said they did not trust the president, who was sworn in for five years in May last year, while 38.

9 percent said they trusted their leader. Last month, the numbers were 57 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively.

The survey also showed that 79 percent of those polled did not trust the country's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, with 15.5 percent saying they did.

The face-to-face survey was conducted among Ukrainian adults in all regions except the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2 percent.