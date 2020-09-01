UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Ukrainians Distrust President Zelenskyy - Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Over Half of Ukrainians Distrust President Zelenskyy - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Almost 55 percent of Ukrainians surveyed this month said they did not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a poll by the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting showed on Monday.

As many as 54.7 percent of 2,031 Ukrainians sampled from August 19-27 said they did not trust the president, who was sworn in for five years in May last year, while 38.

9 percent said they trusted their leader. Last month, the numbers were 57 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively.

The survey also showed that 79 percent of those polled did not trust the country's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, with 15.5 percent saying they did.

The face-to-face survey was conducted among Ukrainian adults in all regions except the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2 percent.

Related Topics

Parliament May August All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

45 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

60 minutes ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

27 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

27 minutes ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.