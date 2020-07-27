Over Half of Ukrainians Distrust President Zelenskyy - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Fifty-three percent of Ukrainians surveyed this month said they did not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a national opinion pollster Rating said Monday.

Forty-one percent of 2,000 Ukrainians sampled from July 15-20 said they trusted the president, who was sworn in for five years in May last year. The next election is not due before 2024.

A survey conducted in early July by the Kiev-based Democratic Initiatives foundation found that 44 percent of Ukrainians trusted Zelenskyy, while 49 percent did not.

Rating's research also showed that 68 percent of those polled disapproved of the country's domestic policies, with 19 percent saying Ukraine was "going in the right direction."

Turning to the economy, 66 percent of respondents said they believed that the Ukrainian economy had worsened in the past six months, a quarter said it remained the same, and 8 percent said it had changed for the better.