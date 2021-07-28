UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Say They Will Not Get Jabs - Poll

A 54 percent majority of likely US voters who remain unvaccinated against teh novel coronavirus say they do not expect to change their minds, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A 54 percent majority of likely US voters who remain unvaccinated against teh novel coronavirus say they do not expect to change their minds, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday.

"Among voters who have not yet been vaccinated, 53 percent say they don't plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the future, while 20 percent say they do expect to get the vaccine and 27 percent are not sure," a press release explaining the poll said.

The survey of 930 US likely voters was conducted on July 25-26, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

In recent weeks, just over 500,000 Americans are being vaccinated each day compared with a peak of more than 3 million daily jabs in April, officials say.

About 69 percent of US adults or 178 million have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60 percent or 155 million are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

