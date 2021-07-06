UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Uruguay's Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Over Half of Uruguay's Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) More than half of the population of Uruguay has received both doses of vaccines against COVID-19, the country's Health Minister Daniel Salinas announced on Monday.

"We have just crossed the 50% threshold of the country's population with two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The batch has not yet been fully used. Too early to relax!" the minister wrote on Twitter.

Since the start of the pandemic, Uruguay has registered 372,709 COVID-19 cases, while 5,689 people died.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Salinas Uruguay Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

56 minutes ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

56 minutes ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

56 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

1 hour ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.