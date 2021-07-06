BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) More than half of the population of Uruguay has received both doses of vaccines against COVID-19, the country's Health Minister Daniel Salinas announced on Monday.

"We have just crossed the 50% threshold of the country's population with two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The batch has not yet been fully used. Too early to relax!" the minister wrote on Twitter.

Since the start of the pandemic, Uruguay has registered 372,709 COVID-19 cases, while 5,689 people died.